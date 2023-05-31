Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $216,754,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,366,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,904,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,643,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

