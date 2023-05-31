Pick n Pay Stores Limited (PKPYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on June 20th

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Pick n Pay Stores Stock Performance

Pick n Pay Stores stock remained flat at $13.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKPYY. HSBC raised shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

