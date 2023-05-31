Pitcairn Co. Has $689,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,528. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.