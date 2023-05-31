Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. 383,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,144. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

