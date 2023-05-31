Pitcairn Co. Purchases 3,756 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,446,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 119,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

