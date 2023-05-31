Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 4.3 %

FMX stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,648. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

