Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,505. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

