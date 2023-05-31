Pitcairn Co. Sells 117 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.23. 367,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,191. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

