Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $72.96 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $72.96 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 770,870,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 770,657,280.921187 with 638,374,637.211082 in circulation.

