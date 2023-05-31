Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III makes up approximately 0.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 344,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ATAQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

