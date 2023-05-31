Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 411 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,802. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.