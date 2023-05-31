PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Hits $1,661.45

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $525,561.94 and approximately $1,661.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00336251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,318,181 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

