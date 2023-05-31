PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,698. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

