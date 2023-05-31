PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,698. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
