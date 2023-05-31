ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 443,616 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

