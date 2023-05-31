Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 598,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $79.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Prothena’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.