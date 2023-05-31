Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $26.67. Prudential shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 103,950 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.04) to GBX 1,550 ($19.15) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.86) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.00.
Prudential Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.
Prudential Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after buying an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
