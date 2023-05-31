Pundi X (New) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $99.80 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Token Profile
Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.
Pundi X (New) Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
