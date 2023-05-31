Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Select Medical Holdings Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Select Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

SEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:SEM opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,453,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

