Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up to $27.65

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $28.61. Q2 shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 85,908 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

