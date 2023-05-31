Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,470 shares during the period. Qifu Technology makes up about 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $46,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 393,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,954. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

