QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $508.20

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $508.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149432 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

