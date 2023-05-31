Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,897. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

