Radio Caca 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $47.56 million and $2.00 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026971 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008920 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

