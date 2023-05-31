Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 4.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

