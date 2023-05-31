RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

