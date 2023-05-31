RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCMT opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.