Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCDTF. Barclays downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

