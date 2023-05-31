ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.72 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $7,168.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00337179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003700 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

