Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,163 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 59,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

