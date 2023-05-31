Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,411 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.59% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $468,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.
REGN traded up $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $735.41. 272,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,117. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $785.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
