REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.02

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 897356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $748.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

