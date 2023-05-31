Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

