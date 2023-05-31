Ribbon Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $363,659.05 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $53.74 million and $363,659.05 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

