Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $992,330.37 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $992,330.37 and $11,256.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

