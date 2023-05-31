Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Major Shareholder Sells $744,814.44 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

ROL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 7,820,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.