RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,142,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 641,925 shares.The stock last traded at $79.97 and had previously closed at $79.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

RPM International Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

