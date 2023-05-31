Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Trading Up 4.1%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 2,382,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,973,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

