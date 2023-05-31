Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

SRPT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. 70,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

