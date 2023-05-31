Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) & Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.06 million ($2.01) -0.52 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $3.09 million 4.64 -$30.37 million ($2.28) -0.17

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.3% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -115.24% -102.26% Aridis Pharmaceuticals -982.56% N/A -175.57%

Risk and Volatility

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 604.76%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,409.81%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats Satsuma Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

