Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $146.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

