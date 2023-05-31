Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 5,061,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

