Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Secret has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and $540.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00132251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021910 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00423813 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,318.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.