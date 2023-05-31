Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.18

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 183 ($2.26) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

