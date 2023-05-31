ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.70. 241,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $556.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,762 shares of company stock worth $14,180,650. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

