SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.50. SES AI shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 40,657 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,082 shares of company stock valued at $307,793 over the last ninety days. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.