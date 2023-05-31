SG Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,783 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up approximately 3.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Calix worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after buying an additional 561,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,130,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 299,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,863. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

