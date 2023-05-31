SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Avanos Medical accounts for about 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. CL King began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

