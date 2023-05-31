SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 125,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $921.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

