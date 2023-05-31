SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,993 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PetIQ worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PETQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

PetIQ Price Performance

PETQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,300. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $370.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.