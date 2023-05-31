SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,313 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Lindsay comprises about 2.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.13. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.